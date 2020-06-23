Apple announces iOS 14 at WWDC

Apple unveiled its new iOS 14 software for the iPhone at their Worldwide Developer Conference yesterday, the software is coming later this year, probably in September or October with the new iPhone 12.

iOS 14 brings a range of new features to the iPhone, this includes App Clips, new widgets, App Library, major changes to Messages and much more.

“iOS 14 transforms the most iconic elements of the iPhone experience, starting with the biggest update we’ve ever made to the Home Screen,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “With beautifully redesigned widgets on the Home Screen, the App Library that automatically organises all of your apps, and App Clips that are fast and easy to discover, iPhone becomes even more powerful and easier to use.”

You can find out more information about Apple’s new iOS 14 software over at Apple at the link below, as soon as we get more details about the OS we will let you guys know.

Source Apple

