Apple’s tvOS 15.5 Release Candidate released

Apple has released tvOS 15.5 Release Candidate to developers. Assuming that no issues are found in this release, then this will be the software that is released to everyone in the final release.

The new tvOS 15.5 Release Candidate is now available for developers to try out, it was released along with iOS 15.5 RC, iPadOS 15.5 RC, watchOS 8.6 RC, and macOS Monterey 12.4 Release Candidate.

The software comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple TV, there do not appear to be any major new features in this release.

We are expecting Apple to release tvOS 15.5 sometime next week, it should be released along with iOS 15.5, watch OS 8.6, iPadOS 8.5, and macOS Monterey 12.4. The software may land next week, what we do know is that Apple is looking to release it before their Worldwide Developer Conference.

The 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference takes place between the 6th and 10th of June and Apple will be previewing its next major software updates. This will include tvOS 16, iOS 16, watchOS 9, and a new version of Apple’s Mac OS.

The new tvOS 15.5 Release Candidate is now available to download, you can find out more information about this software over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Omid Armin

