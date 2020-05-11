Apple’s over ear headphones could be called AirPods Studio

We have been hearing rumors about some new over the ear headphones from Apple for some time, according to Jon Prosser they will launch as the AirPods Studio.

The news high end AirPods will apparently retail for $349 when they launch, exactly when this will be is not known as yet.

Looks like Apple is sticking with the “AirPods” branding for their new over-ear headphones. AirPods Studio

Codename: B515

$349 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 9, 2020

Apple are expected to launch a number of new headphones this year, although some have been delayed due to the coronavirus. We are still expecting to see the new AirPods Pro Lite and also possibly these new AirPods Studio headphones.

Headphones have become a profitable business for Apple, as well as their own Apple branded headphones they also have their Beats brand which is also massively popular.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors

