Apple iPhone 14 handsets go on sale

The new Apple iPhone 14 range of smartphones has gone on sale from today. There are a total of four different models in the range, the iPhone 14 and 14 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Three models out of the four are available to buy today, the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Ultra will be available from the 7th of October.

Apple’s new iPhone 14 models get a number of upgrades over last year’s handsets, the Pro models are the ones with the biggest upgrades.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come with the new Apple A16 Bionic processor and they get a new display without a notch at the top. Instead of the notch, there is now a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the Dynamic Island which they have turned into a feature.

The cameras on the Pro models have also had a major upgrade, the main camera also comes with a 48-megapixel sensor.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Ultra still feature a notch at the top of the display, these two handsets are powered by the Apple A25 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 13. These handsets also come with camera upgrades and some other new features as well.

Pricing for the new iPhones starts at $799 for the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Ultra starts at $899, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1099. If you go for the top model available, which has 1TB of storage, the handset costs $1,599. You can find out more details about all of the new iPhones over at Apple’s websites at the link below.

Source Apple



