Apple MacBook sales grew 10% to 6.5 million in Q3

According to a recent report by Strategy Analytics, sales of Apple’s MacBook notebooks grew 10% in Q3 2021 over 2020.

Apple apparently shipped around 6.5 million MacBook notebooks in Q3 of 2021, sales were helped by the M1 powered MacBook Air.

Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst said, “The commercial customers’ upgrade kicked in as some employees returned to in-person work with the target to improve productivity. Education demand (including consumer) was better in the developed market as back to university discounts gave consumers good reason to upgrade now rather than later. It’s worth noting that the shortage of components and rising prices for manufacturing and freight costs also delayed some orders for many vendors. In other words, shipments could have been even higher.”

Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing added, “Chromebook shipment year-over-year growth was down to single digits after many quarters of strong sales. The education demand slowed down in the US as most schools reopened for in-person learning and other spending took priority over computer purchases. A few vendors already had orders cancelled or delayed until new budget becomes available for computing devices again.”

With the recent launch of Apple’s new MacBook Pro notebooks we are expecting to see another increase in sales of their laptops in the next quarter.

Source Strategy Analytics, 9 to 5 Mac

