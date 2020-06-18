Geeky Gadgets

Apple’s Mac in store trade in program launched in the US and Canada

By

Mac in store trade in program

We recently heard that Apple would be bringing its Mac trade in program to its retail stores and this has now launched in the US and Canada.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who has revealed that the program is now live in the USA.

It is not clear as yet on when this in store trade in program will be launched in more countries, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Mark Gurman, MacRumors

Filed Under: Apple

