Apple’s Mac in store trade in program launched in the US and Canada

We recently heard that Apple would be bringing its Mac trade in program to its retail stores and this has now launched in the US and Canada.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who has revealed that the program is now live in the USA.

For those interested, looks like this is now official. Macs no longer listed as online only. https://t.co/uHr8VKG9as pic.twitter.com/VAOFadrXJ0 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 17, 2020

It is not clear as yet on when this in store trade in program will be launched in more countries, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Mark Gurman, MacRumors

