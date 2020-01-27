Apple’s latest Shot on iPhone video is called Powder

Apple has released its latest Shot on iPhone video and this one is called Powder and it follows X Games snowboarding competitors Red Gerard, Danny Davis, Kimmy Fasani, and Ben Ferguson.

The video is impressive and we see the snowboarders exploring untouched powder at Baldface Lodge in British Columbia.

As with all of these Shot in iPhone videos, Apple puts a lot of work into putting these impressive videos together and they use a lot mnore than just the iPhone 11 Pro Max to produce the video, It is still impressive to see what can be done using their iPhone camera.

Source Apple / YouTube

