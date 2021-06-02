Apple will live stream Worldwide Developers Conference 2021 next week (Video)

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2021 2021 takes place next week, the event will take place next Monday the 7th of June.

Apple has announced that their keynote event will be live streamed next week, the event will take place at 10:00 am Pacific Time next Monday.

Apple has now added the live stream to its YouTube page and you can see the video below, the event will also be live streamed on Apple’s website.

Apple will be announcing a number of new devices at WWDC 2021, this will include their new MacBook Pro range with the Apple M1X processor and also a new Mac Mini with a new design an M1X processor.

They will also unveil the next versions of their software for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and more, this will include iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, a new version of MacOS, watchOS, tvOS and more. We will have full details on exactly what Apple has planned next Monday.

Source Apple / YouTube

