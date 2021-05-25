Apple’s 2021 WWDC Keynote takes place June 7th

Apple has announced that its 2021 WWDC Keynote will take place on the 7th of June, the event will take place at 10 a.m. PDT. The event will take place between the 7th and 11th of June.

Apple are expected to unveil iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, plus the next versions of macOS, watchOS, tvOS and more at this years event. This years event will be live streamed online.

We are not sure as yet on whether we will see any new hardware at this years Worldwide Developers Conference.

There are some new MacBook’s on the way and also larger iMac, it is not clear as yet on whether these will be announced at the event or whether we will have to wait until the iPhone event in September.

Apple has also reveled the full schedule for this years Worldwide Developer Conference and you can see more information about this at the link below.

WWDC21 kicks off with the unveiling of exciting new updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. Streamed directly from Apple Park, the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals