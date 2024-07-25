New Apple Watch X first look, anniversary edition smartwatch



The Apple Watch X, set to be released in September 2024, marking the 10-year anniversary of the launch of the first Apple Watch. New leaked renderings provide more insight into the design and possible features of the upcoming and highly anticipated anniversary Apple Watch X. AppleTrack takes us through these new design features and what we can expect the new wearable to look like.

Key Takeaways : The Apple Watch X is set for release in September 2024, marking the 10-year anniversary of the Apple Watch.

Despite rumors of a major redesign, the final product features only modest changes.

The watch will have larger screens (45mm and 49mm) and a thicker body.

Key health features like blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection are absent due to technical and legal issues.

The new chip offers improved speed and efficiency but no significant AI advancements.

The overall sentiment is one of incremental updates rather than revolutionary changes.

The thicker body design raises questions about comfort and practicality.

Apple appears to be prioritizing reliability and user experience over bold innovation.

September 2024 marks a significant milestone for Apple as it prepares to release the Apple Watch X, commemorating the 10th anniversary of its iconic wearable device. Over the past decade, the Apple Watch has become a symbol of innovation and style, seamlessly integrating technology into our daily lives, monitoring our health, improving productivity, helping us to stay focused and more.

Design Updates: Bigger Screens, Thicker Body

One of the most notable changes in the Apple Watch X is its design. The new model will feature larger screen sizes, with options for 45mm and 49mm displays. This increase in screen real estate aims to enhance the user experience by providing more space for apps, notifications, and other interactive elements. Users can expect a more immersive and engaging interface, making it easier to navigate and interact with their favorite apps and features.

However, contrary to earlier rumors suggesting a slimmer design, the Apple Watch X will actually have a thicker body compared to its predecessors. While this may come as a surprise to some, it could indicate the presence of a larger battery or additional internal components that contribute to the device’s functionality and performance. The thicker body may also raise concerns about comfort and aesthetics, as some users prefer a sleeker and more streamlined design.

Apple Watch X first look

Health Features: Setbacks and Limitations

One of the most anticipated aspects of the Apple Watch X was the introduction of advanced health features, particularly blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection. These features have the potential to transform personal health management and provide users with valuable insights into their well-being. However, it appears that these features will not be included in the upcoming release.

Blood Pressure Monitoring: Despite ongoing research and development, blood pressure monitoring faces significant challenges in terms of reliability and accuracy. Ensuring consistent and precise readings has proven to be a complex task, and Apple likely wants to avoid releasing a feature that may not meet its high standards of performance.

Despite ongoing research and development, blood pressure monitoring faces significant challenges in terms of reliability and accuracy. Ensuring consistent and precise readings has proven to be a complex task, and Apple likely wants to avoid releasing a feature that may not meet its high standards of performance. Sleep Apnea Detection: The absence of sleep apnea detection in the Apple Watch X can be attributed to ongoing legal disputes surrounding blood oxygen technology. These legal hurdles have delayed the implementation of this feature, leaving users to wait longer for this potentially life-saving capability.

While the absence of these health features may disappoint some users, it is important to recognize that Apple prioritizes the reliability and effectiveness of its products. Releasing features prematurely, without ensuring their accuracy and safety, could have detrimental consequences for users who rely on the Apple Watch for health monitoring.

Performance Enhancements: Faster Chip, No AI Breakthroughs

The Apple Watch X will be powered by a new, faster chip, promising improved speed and efficiency. This upgrade aims to provide a smoother and more responsive user experience, especially for those who rely on their watch for multiple tasks throughout the day. Whether you’re tracking your fitness goals, managing notifications, or using apps, the enhanced performance should make these activities more seamless and enjoyable.

However, it is worth noting that the Apple Watch X does not introduce any significant AI advancements. While the device will continue to support Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, there are no major updates or improvements in this area. This may come as a disappointment to users who were hoping for more intelligent and responsive interactions with their watch.

The Apple Watch X represents a decade of evolution in wearable technology, but it may not deliver the innovative changes that many had anticipated. The larger screens and faster chip are welcome improvements, but the absence of key health features and the thicker body design may leave some users feeling underwhelmed. As Apple continues to navigate the challenges of wearable technology, it remains to be seen how the Apple Watch X will be received by its loyal user base and how it will shape the future of the smartwatch industry. As always will keep you up to speed on all the new announcements from Apple software update to hardware launches.

