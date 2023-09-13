Apple Watch Ultra 2 officially launches from $799

At its highly anticipated iPhone announcement event Apple has also officially launched the Apple Watch Ultra 2, a next generation addition to its line of rugged smartwatches. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the all-new S9 SiP, a dual-core CPU with 5.6 billion transistors. This is a significant upgrade from the previous generation, offering 60% more transistors. This powerful processor ensures smooth operation and quick response times, enhancing the overall user experience.

The watch is housed in a lightweight titanium case, a material known for its ruggedness and corrosion resistance. This 49mm case is not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical, with water resistance up to 100m and dust resistance tested to MIL-STD 810H and IP6X standards. These features make the Apple Watch Ultra 2 a reliable companion for outdoor activities and extreme environments.

One of the standout features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the Always-On Retina display. Powered by the S9 SiP, this is the brightest display ever on an Apple Watch. The watch also introduces a new four-core Neural Engine that processes machine learning tasks up to two times faster, enabling more efficient and intelligent operations.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 also offers a unique way to interact with the device. Users can control various functions without touching the display by using a double tap gesture. This feature adds a layer of convenience and accessibility, making the watch even more user-friendly.

The watch is equipped with a precision dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking. This feature, coupled with dual speakers and a siren that emits an 86-decibel sound pattern, makes the Apple Watch Ultra 2 a useful tool for outdoor adventures and safety.

Health and fitness features are a significant part of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It supports Family Setup and has a faster on-device Siri with health data access. The watch includes a Blood Oxygen app, ECG app, and various heart rate notifications, providing users with comprehensive health monitoring capabilities.

The watch is designed to handle extreme temperatures and challenging altitudes, making it a reliable companion for outdoor enthusiasts. It includes a depth gauge for real-time measurement of underwater depth and a dive computer designed in partnership with Huish Outdoors.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 also excels in audio performance. It features a three-microphone array for optimal voice clarity in windy environments. This feature ensures clear communication, even in challenging conditions.

Battery life is a crucial aspect of any wearable device, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 does not disappoint. It offers up to 36 hours of normal use, 72 hours with low power settings enabled, and 17 hours of workout use in Low Power Mode. This extended battery life ensures that the watch can keep up with the user’s active lifestyle.

The watch can connect to cycling accessories via Bluetooth, adding another layer of functionality for fitness enthusiasts. It also supports custom workout APIs, allowing apps like TrainingPeaks to directly export your scheduled workouts to the Workout app.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a significant upgrade from its predecessors, offering a range of features that enhance user experience, functionality, and convenience. Its robust build, powerful processor, and innovative features make it a standout in the wearable tech market.

Specifications of the Apple Watch Ultra 2

All-new S9 SiP (System in Package)

Carbon neutral case and band combinations

Customizable Action button

Always-On Retina display with 3000 nits peak brightness

Night Mode

GPS Antenna with precision dual-frequency GPS

Cellular connectivity

Supports Family Setup (GPS + Cellular models)

Material & Build:

49mm titanium case

Water resistance up to 100m

MIL-STD 810H tested

IP6X dust resistance

Sapphire crystal protection

Performance:

Dual-core CPU with 5.6 billion transistors

Four-core Neural Engine for machine learning tasks

On-device Siri

Precision Finding for iPhone

Interaction:

Double tap gesture control

Action button in International Orange

Side Button for safety features

Audio:

Dual Speakers

Three-Microphone Array

Safety & Emergency:

86-decibel Siren

Flashlight boost

Access to Medical ID

Health & Fitness:

Blood Oxygen app

ECG app

High and low heart rate notifications

Low cardio fitness notifications

Irregular rhythm notifications

Precision Finding for iPhone

Heart Rate Zones

Multisport workout support

Battery Life:

Up to 36 hours of normal use

Up to 72 hours with low power settings

Up to 17 hours workout use in Low Power Mode

Specialized Activities:

Depth Gauge for underwater depth measurement

Dive Computer with Oceanic+ app

Support for high-speed water sports

Recreational dive to 40m

Software & Apps:

Support for fitness apps via custom workout APIs

Advanced map details for backcountry activities

Additional Features:

Digital Crown with large diameter and coarse grooves

Connects to cycling accessories via Bluetooth



