Apple Watch Ultra 3: Is It Worth The $799 Price Tag?

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 sets a new standard for smartwatches by combining rugged durability, extended battery life, and a suite of advanced features. Designed with outdoor enthusiasts and tech-savvy users in mind, it builds on the strengths of its predecessor, the Ultra 2, while addressing several areas for improvement. Despite a few minor drawbacks, the Ultra 3 remains a versatile and reliable choice for those seeking a high-performance wearable. The video below from ZONEofTECH gives us more details on the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 and its range of features.

Extended Battery Life for Active Lifestyles

One of the standout features of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is its significantly improved battery life. On a single charge, the device offers an impressive 50 to 56 hours of usage, making it ideal for users with demanding schedules or those embarking on extended outdoor adventures. For even longer trips, the low-power mode extends battery life to approximately five days, making sure the watch remains functional when access to charging is limited.

While the Ultra 3’s battery life is a major improvement over the Ultra 2, its charging speeds, though slightly faster, still fall short compared to the Series 10. If rapid recharging is a priority, this could be a factor to consider. However, for most users, the extended battery life will outweigh the slower charging times, particularly in scenarios where reliability is critical.

Built for Durability in Harsh Environments

Durability is a key focus of the Ultra 3, which is constructed with a titanium body and a sapphire crystal screen. These premium materials provide excellent resistance to scratches and impacts, making the watch well-suited for rigorous activities and harsh environments. Whether you’re hiking rugged trails or engaging in high-intensity workouts, the Ultra 3 is designed to withstand the challenges of an active lifestyle.

However, the black anodized model is more prone to scuffing, which could affect its appearance over time. For users prioritizing long-term durability, the silver model offers better wear resistance and may be a more practical choice. This attention to material quality ensures that the Ultra 3 remains a reliable companion, even in demanding conditions.

Advanced Display and Customization

The Ultra 3 features an LTPL3 display that delivers smoother refresh rates for its always-on functionality, enhancing overall usability and responsiveness. The improved display ensures that critical information is easily accessible at a glance, whether you’re navigating a trail or monitoring your fitness metrics. The Modular Ultra watch face further enhances customization, allowing users to tailor the display to their specific needs by showcasing essential data such as heart rate, altitude, or weather conditions.

A notable addition is the night mode, which uses a red tint to preserve night vision during low-light activities. This feature is particularly useful for stargazing, camping, or nighttime navigation. However, it is worth noting that the night mode is limited to specific watch faces, which may restrict its functionality in certain scenarios. Despite this limitation, the Ultra 3’s display and customization options make it a versatile tool for a wide range of activities.

Strap Options for Every Need

Apple offers a variety of strap options for the Ultra 3, catering to different activities and preferences. These include:

Trail Loop: Lightweight and breathable, making it ideal for running and other high-intensity activities.

Lightweight and breathable, making it ideal for running and other high-intensity activities. Alpine Loop: Rugged and durable, designed for hiking and outdoor adventures.

Rugged and durable, designed for hiking and outdoor adventures. Titanium Milanese Loop: Sleek and sophisticated, perfect for formal or professional settings.

These straps not only enhance the watch’s versatility but also ensure comfort during extended wear. Whether you’re scaling a mountain or attending a business meeting, the Ultra 3’s strap options allow you to adapt the watch to your lifestyle seamlessly.

Safety and Convenience Features

The Ultra 3 introduces several features aimed at improving safety and convenience. The action button, located on the side of the watch, provides quick access to essential functions such as workouts, timers, or the flashlight. This feature is particularly useful for users who need to stay focused on their activities without navigating through menus.

Another highlight is the Satellite SOS feature, which offers peace of mind during emergencies, especially in remote areas where cellular coverage may be unavailable. While its real-world performance remains largely untested, the inclusion of this feature underscores Apple’s commitment to user safety. Additional safety enhancements include hypertension alerts and reflective yarn integrated into some straps, which improve visibility during nighttime use. These thoughtful additions make the Ultra 3 a practical choice for users who prioritize safety and convenience in their wearable devices.

Drawbacks to Keep in Mind

While the Ultra 3 excels in many areas, it is not without its shortcomings. Some users have reported occasional lag in the control center, which can disrupt the otherwise smooth user experience. Additionally, minor issues with the crown’s functionality have been noted, though these are not widespread. Charging speeds, while improved compared to the Ultra 2, remain slower than expected for a smartwatch of this caliber. This may be a concern for users who frequently need to recharge their devices on short notice.

Another consideration is the black anodized model’s susceptibility to scuffing, which could detract from its aesthetic appeal over time. For users who place a high value on appearance, the silver model may be a more durable and visually appealing option.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 the Right Choice for You?

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is a compelling option for users seeking a durable, feature-rich smartwatch that can keep up with an active lifestyle. Its extended battery life, rugged construction, and advanced features make it particularly well-suited for outdoor enthusiasts and individuals who require a reliable wearable for demanding activities. While minor issues such as slower charging speeds and occasional lag may influence your decision, these drawbacks are outweighed by the watch’s overall performance and versatility.

For those considering an upgrade, the Ultra 3 offers a strong combination of functionality and resilience. Compared to the titanium Series 11, the Ultra 3 provides additional features at a minimal price difference, making it a worthwhile investment for most users. Whether you’re exploring the great outdoors or navigating a busy urban environment, the Ultra 3 is designed to meet the challenges of modern life with style and reliability.

