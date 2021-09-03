Apple Watch Series 7 to have 16% more pixels

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is coming this month along with the iPhone 13 and now we have some more details on the device.

We previously heard that the new Apple Watch would be larger than the current models, one will have a 41mm size, the other a 45mm size, the current models are 40 and 44mm.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed that the display on the new Apple Watch will have 16% more pixels than the current model.

The larger model will come with a resolution of 396 x 484 pixels, the current 44mm model has a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels so this will be an increase of 16%. We should also see a similar increase on the 41mm model.

As the displays on the new Apple Watch Series 7 will be larger, the device will get a range of new watch faces that will be able to display more information than the current models.

Some of the new watch faces will include one called Modular Max which will show the time digitally along with a small complication.

There will also be another one called Atlas or World Timer, this one will show you the time in all 24 time zones on your Apple Watch.

The device is also getting a range of other upgrades, it will come with as flatter and less rounded design and it will use a new Apple processor and come with more RAM.

As yet we do not have an exact release date for the Apple Watch Series 7, the iPhone 13is rumored to go on sale on the 17th of September. Recent rumors have suggested that we may have to wait longer for the new Apple Watch due to come manufacturing issues.

Source Bloomberg

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals