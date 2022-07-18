EDC minbay Pixel Artboard from £84

Digital artists, graphic designers and illustrators may be interested in a new EDC art kit designed for painting enthusiasts providing the small a small digital device that allows you to sketch wherever you may be. Save 20,000 pictures with 3000 steps each all created on the 3.95 inch touchscreen. Featuring a 100 colour palette, shortcut buttons and dedicated app the minbay Pixel Artboard is now available via Kickstarter and already has over 400 backers with still 36 days remaining.

minbay Pixel Artboard

● Pixel painting focuses on training the creative mind, thus you don’t need to have previous skill in painting to get started. Great for beginners and children.

● Includes an on-board library of 100 paintings from which you can copy, practice, or gain idea inspiration.

● Each button has a universal symbol, plus a voice explanation so that it can be learned without studying a user manual. Simply enter the settings to view the button description. Click the button name and the corresponding voice explanation will be played.

● Generally, a painting of 32 × 32 pixels requires less than 1000 steps.

● Deleting the painting will also delete the painting steps previously recorded and start recording again.

● To avoid error, if there is no operation after deleting, the artboard will not save the deleted painting.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $113 or £84 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“minbay Pixel Artboard is an all-in-one artboard for effortless pixel painting, art storage, and sharing. It is specially designed to quickly create a sketch using the capacitive touch screen combined with shortcut buttons and multi-color palette. With minbay Pixel Artboard, you can sketch anytime, anywhere. This ultra-portable electronic artboard goes with you in a pocket or bag and fits in the palm of your hand, ready to create pixel art in an instant! “

If the minbay Pixel Artboard campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the minbay Pixel Artboard EDC digital art pad project review the promotional video below.

“Shortcut keys on both sides + touch screen = left and right hands cooperate efficiently! Your operations are done fast and easy to focus on painting. Never let inspiration escape you! Whenever you get an idea, you can simply use your finger as a pen to paint intuitively. See your creation come to life instantly! “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the EDC digital art pad, jump over to the official minbay Pixel Artboard crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

