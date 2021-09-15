Apple Watch Series 7 launches from $399

Yesterday Apple unveiled and launched a range of new iPads, iPhones and a new Apple Watch Series 7 which will soon be available sometime later this fall offering a “refined design with enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, and watchOS 8” says Apple.

Designed to be more durable than any Apple Watch before it the Series 7 is fitted with a more crack resistant front crystal and is the first wearable to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and also continues to have WR50 water resistance.

Health features on the Apple Watch Series 7 include an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app and when combined with the latest watchOS 8 can help you live a more healthy lifestyle. Available in five new aluminum case finishes together with new watchband colors and styles. While the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 percent brighter indoors than that of Series 6 and the 7 provides all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge, and is 33 percent faster charging compared with older 6 series.

Apple Watch Series 7 pricing and availability

The Series 7 offers 20% more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm, 40 percent smaller than those on Series 6 and is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes . Series 7 will start at $399, Apple Watch SE starts at $279 and Series 3 from $199.

“Series 7 delivers significant improvements — from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging — making the world’s best smartwatch better than ever before,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness.”

Source : Apple

