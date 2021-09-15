New Apple iPad mini tablet features A15 Bionic chip, 5G, and more

In addition to unveiling their new iPhone 13 smartphone range Apple has also introduced a couple of new iPad tablets in the form of the new iPad and a new iPad mini powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. Delivering up to 80% faster performance than the previous generation of mini iPad. Equipped with a new USB-C port the iPad mini is also available with optional 5G connectivity and includes Apple’s latest advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. The new iPad mini is now available to order, and will be in stores from Friday, September 24th 2021.

Apple iPad mini pricing and availability

The new wireless iPad mini tablets are now available to order with prices starting from $499 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start from $649. The new iPad mini, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in pink, starlight, purple, and space gray finishes. The second-generation Apple Pencil is available to purchase separately priced at $129.

“The new iPad mini delivers an amazing experience in a gorgeous new array of finishes — pink, starlight, purple, and space gray. iPad mini features a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with narrow borders, all while keeping the same compact footprint. With advanced technologies such as 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide color gamut, anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone, and full lamination, images and video will be vibrant and come right up to the surface of the glass. And new landscape stereo speakers, combined with the new display, deliver a great movie-viewing experience.”

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals