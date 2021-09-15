iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max unveiled

As well as the new iPhone 13, apple also announced their iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones at their press event yesterday.

The new iPhone 13 Pro models come with the new Apple A15 Bionic mobile processor and they also get upgraded camera, more storage and some new colors.

“iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The new pro camera system offers even more pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video. The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is our best display ever; it intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offers fantastic graphics performance, and is perfect for any viewing experience.”

The iPhone 13 Pro and ProMax will be available to pre-order from this Friday the 17th of September and they will go on sale the following week on the 24th of September.

The new iPhone Pro models will come in a choice of colors including graphite, gold, silver and sierra blue, pricing for the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals