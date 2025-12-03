Apple Vision Pro (M5) Review After 30 Days of Real Use

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live with a device that promises to redefine how you work, play, and relax? The new M5 Apple Vision Pro, hailed as a new leap in mixed reality, claims to do just that. With its immersive environments, advanced eye-tracking, and spatial audio, it’s designed to blur the lines between the digital and physical worlds. But here’s the catch: at a staggering $4,000, it’s not just a gadget, it’s an investment.

After wearing the Vision Pro for 30 days, Steven Sullivan takes you through the highs and lows of living with Apple’s most ambitious device yet. From its innovative productivity tools to its frustratingly short battery life, you’ll discover how the Vision Pro M5 performs in real-world scenarios. Is it a must-have for developers and gamers? A mental health fantastic option? Or does its bulky design and niche appeal limit its practicality? By the end, you’ll have a clearer picture of whether this headset is worth the hype, or the hefty price tag. Sometimes, the future isn’t as seamless as it seems.

Apple Vision Pro M5 Review

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Apple Vision Pro offers advanced features like immersive environments, eye and hand tracking, and spatial audio, excelling in relaxation, gaming, and multitasking applications.

Its bulky design and high price tag (starting at $2,000 and up to $4,000) limit its practicality and accessibility for the average consumer.

While the device provides comfort and customization, its short battery life (2-2.5 hours) and reliance on a strong internet connection hinder its usability for extended sessions.

Gaming and productivity features are impressive but cater to niche audiences, with limited gaming libraries and excessive multitasking capabilities for everyday users.

The Vision Pro is a innovative but niche device, better suited for tech enthusiasts and professionals rather than general consumers due to its cost and limited practicality.

Immersive Relaxation: A Double-Edged Sword

The Vision Pro excels in creating immersive environments that cater to relaxation and mental well-being. Whether you’re meditating with mindfulness apps or exploring serene virtual landscapes, the device delivers a deeply engaging experience. Its weighted design provides a sense of grounding, similar to the calming effect of a weighted blanket, making it particularly appealing for individuals seeking stress relief or mental health support.

However, this immersive experience comes with limitations. The headset’s bulky design restricts its usability to private spaces, making it impractical for public or social settings. While the virtual environments are visually stunning, they may feel excessive for users who prefer simpler, more traditional relaxation methods. For some, the novelty of these features may wear off over time, reducing their long-term appeal.

Comfort Meets Customization

Apple has prioritized comfort and customization with the Vision Pro’s design. Adjustable components and improved weight distribution ensure the device feels secure and comfortable, even during extended use. Whether you’re attending a virtual meeting or engaging in a gaming session, the ergonomic design minimizes discomfort and sets it apart from competitors in the mixed reality market.

Despite its focus on comfort, the Vision Pro’s high price tag remains a significant barrier. The latest model costs approximately $4,000, making it inaccessible for most consumers. Even older models, priced around $2,000, represent a substantial investment compared to alternatives like augmented reality glasses or traditional multi-monitor setups. For many, the cost outweighs the benefits, especially when considering the limited practicality of the device in everyday scenarios.

I Wore Apple Vision Pro (M5) For 30 Days…

Gaming and Entertainment: Immersive but Limited

For gaming enthusiasts, the Vision Pro offers a unique and expansive experience. Its cloud gaming capabilities and multi-screen display create a virtual environment that’s ideal for both casual and immersive gaming. The portability and quick setup add convenience, while spatial audio delivers precise, directional sound that enhances the overall experience.

However, the device’s limited battery life—lasting just 2 to 2.5 hours per charge, can be a significant drawback for extended gaming sessions. While USB-C charging ensures recharging is straightforward, the frequent interruptions may frustrate users who expect longer usage times from a premium device. Additionally, the Vision Pro’s gaming library, while growing, remains limited compared to traditional gaming platforms, which may deter hardcore gamers seeking a broader range of options.

Multitasking and Productivity: A Niche Advantage

The Vision Pro shines in its multitasking capabilities, making it a powerful tool for professionals managing complex workflows. Its ability to display multiple screens and apps simultaneously, combined with advanced eye and hand tracking, allows for seamless navigation. Spatial audio further enhances productivity by isolating sound sources, helping users maintain focus in busy environments.

Despite these strengths, the Vision Pro’s productivity features may feel excessive for the average user. Traditional setups, such as laptops or dual monitors, are often more practical and cost-effective. While the ability to display up to 25 screens simultaneously is impressive, it’s overkill for most everyday tasks. For professionals in specialized fields, such as developers or designers, the Vision Pro may offer unique advantages, but for the general consumer, its utility is limited.

Challenges and Limitations

While the Vision Pro offers advanced features, it also comes with notable challenges. The high cost is a significant barrier, limiting its accessibility to a niche audience. Its bulky design, though comfortable, feels impractical for use outside the home, drawing attention in public settings and reducing its portability. Over time, the novelty of its features may diminish, with many users reverting to traditional devices for productivity and entertainment.

Battery life is another critical limitation. The device’s short runtime restricts its usability for extended gaming or work sessions. Although USB-C charging provides a quick solution, the need for frequent recharges detracts from its convenience and portability. Additionally, the Vision Pro’s reliance on a robust internet connection for many of its features may pose challenges for users in areas with limited connectivity.

Final Verdict: A Innovative Yet Niche Device

The Apple Vision Pro is undeniably an impressive piece of technology. Its advanced features—including eye and hand tracking, spatial audio, and customizable environments, set a high standard for mixed reality devices. It excels in specific applications like immersive relaxation, gaming, and multitasking, making it a compelling choice for developers, tech enthusiasts, and individuals seeking innovative mental health tools.

However, its steep price, limited practicality, and niche appeal make it unsuitable for most consumers. For the average user, more affordable alternatives, such as augmented reality glasses or traditional setups, offer better value. After 30 days of use, it’s evident that while the Vision Pro represents a significant step forward in mixed reality technology, it remains a luxury item rather than a universally practical solution.

