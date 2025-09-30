Apple Vision Pro 2 Leaks: Release Date, M5 Chip & New Design

Apple is gearing up to release the second generation of its Vision Pro AR/VR mixed reality headset by late 2025. This new iteration is expected to feature notable internal upgrades, including a more advanced M5 chip, enhanced eye-tracking capabilities, and improved motion control. While the overall design and premium price point are likely to remain consistent with the original Vision Pro, these enhancements aim to address the performance limitations and efficiency concerns identified in the first-generation model, which debuted in 2023. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details on the second-generation Vision Pro.

Defining Features of the First-Generation Vision Pro

The original Vision Pro, introduced at WWDC 2023, marked Apple’s ambitious entry into the AR/VR mixed reality market. Powered by the M2 and R1 chips, the device delivered a range of innovative features that set it apart from competitors:

Seamless integration of augmented and virtual reality environments

Advanced precision in eye-tracking technology

Intuitive motion control for natural interactions

Despite its technological sophistication, the Vision Pro’s $3,500 price tag positioned it as a product primarily for professionals and early adopters. Since its rollout in early 2024, the device has expanded to international markets, but adoption has been slow due to its high cost and limited practical applications for general consumers.

Anticipated Upgrades in the Vision Pro 2

The Vision Pro 2 is expected to retain the sleek, minimalist design of its predecessor while introducing substantial hardware improvements. Central to these upgrades is the rumored M5 chip, which is anticipated to deliver:

Significantly enhanced processing power for demanding applications

Greater energy efficiency to optimize performance

Improved battery life for extended usage

Additionally, the potential inclusion of an R2 chip could further refine eye-tracking and motion control, allowing more precise and intuitive interactions. Other rumored enhancements include:

Expanded RAM configurations, offering 16GB or 24GB options

Upgraded CPU and GPU cores for smoother performance in resource-intensive tasks

These improvements aim to position the Vision Pro 2 as a powerful tool for professionals, particularly in fields such as medicine, architecture, and entertainment, where advanced AR/VR capabilities can drive innovation and efficiency.

Release Timeline and Market Challenges

Industry insiders suggest that the Vision Pro 2 will launch in late 2025, with October being a likely release window. This timeline aligns with Apple’s typical product update cycle and could coincide with other major announcements. However, the complexity of AR/VR technology development means delays into 2026 cannot be entirely ruled out.

Despite its anticipated upgrades, the Vision Pro 2 faces several market challenges. The $3,500 price point, which is expected to remain unchanged, continues to be a significant barrier to widespread adoption. The first-generation Vision Pro received mixed reviews, with praise for its technological advancements tempered by criticism of its limited affordability and practical applications. To expand its user base and compete effectively in the AR/VR market, Apple will need to address these concerns, particularly as competitors introduce more affordable alternatives.

Potential Applications and Industry Impact

The Vision Pro 2’s enhanced performance could unlock new possibilities across various industries, making it a valuable tool for professionals. Some of the most promising applications include:

Medicine: Supporting surgical planning, remote consultations, and immersive training simulations

Supporting surgical planning, remote consultations, and immersive training simulations Architecture and Engineering: Allowing immersive design simulations, advanced testing environments, and collaborative workflows

Allowing immersive design simulations, advanced testing environments, and collaborative workflows Entertainment: Enhancing virtual production, interactive experiences, and immersive storytelling

By focusing on professional use cases, Apple may successfully position the Vision Pro 2 as a practical and innovative tool rather than a luxury gadget, appealing to industries where AR/VR technology can deliver measurable value.

Future Prospects for Apple’s AR/VR Lineup

Looking beyond the Vision Pro 2, Apple is reportedly exploring the development of a more affordable variant of the Vision Pro. This model could feature scaled-down hardware while retaining core AR/VR functionality, making it accessible to a broader audience. Additionally, advancements in neural cores and AI-driven capabilities could pave the way for future iterations with enhanced performance and user experience, further solidifying Apple’s position in the AR/VR market.

As Apple continues to refine its AR/VR technology, the Vision Pro 2 represents a significant step forward in addressing the limitations of its predecessor. With its anticipated upgrades, the device has the potential to set new benchmarks in the mixed reality space. However, its high price and niche appeal remain obstacles to widespread adoption. The coming months will reveal how Apple navigates these challenges and shapes the future of AR/VR innovation.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



