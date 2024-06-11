Apple tvOS 18 brings InSight Enhance Dialogue and cinematic experiences

Apple has unveiled its latest software update, tvOS 18, which promises to elevate home entertainment to unprecedented levels. This update introduces a suite of intelligent features designed to enhance the viewing experience, including InSight, Enhance Dialogue, and automatic subtitles. These features, along with updates to Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and FaceTime, make tvOS 18 a game-changer for users.

Key Takeaways InSight provides real-time information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ content.

Enhance Dialogue uses machine learning for clearer vocal audio.

Automatic subtitles appear at crucial moments for better engagement.

21:9 support for projectors and new screen savers, including Snoopy animations.

SharePlay and Apple Music updates allow shared control of music on HomePod.

FaceTime with Continuity Camera now includes Live Captions for English in the U.S. and Canada.

Apple Fitness+ redesigned for personalized and consistent fitness routines.

Home app introduces guest access and hands-free unlock with home keys.

Energy usage tracking in partnership with utilities like Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

InSight: Real-Time Information at Your Fingertips

One of the standout features of tvOS 18 is InSight, which provides real-time information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ movies and shows. Users can select an actor to view their background and filmography or quickly identify a song playing in a scene and add it to an Apple Music playlist. This feature is also accessible on iPhones when used as an Apple TV remote, making it easier than ever to stay informed and engaged with content.

Enhance Dialogue: Crystal Clear Audio

Enhance Dialogue is another significant addition to tvOS 18. Leveraging machine learning and computational audio, this feature delivers greater vocal clarity over music, action, and background noise. It is compatible with built-in TV speakers, HDMI-connected speakers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth devices. This ensures that users can enjoy clear dialogue regardless of their audio setup.

Automatic Subtitles: Never Miss a Moment

Subtitles are crucial for keeping viewers engaged, and tvOS 18 takes this to the next level by automatically displaying subtitles at the right moments. Whether the language in a show or film does not match the device language, users mute the audio, or they skip back while watching, subtitles will appear to ensure nothing is missed.

Additional Features: Screen Savers and More

tvOS 18 also introduces 21:9 support for projectors, making it ideal for home theater setups. Additionally, new screen savers, including delightful animations featuring Snoopy and Woodstock, add a touch of whimsy to the viewing experience.

Apple Services and Experiences

Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ has been redesigned to help users make the most of its robust library. Updates include a personalized For You space, Explore and Library spaces, search features, and enhanced awards, making it easier to stay motivated and consistent with fitness routines.

SharePlay and Apple Music

This fall, SharePlay and Apple Music updates will allow anyone to share control of music playing from HomePod and HomePod mini. Users can join a SharePlay session by bringing an iPhone close to another iPhone or scanning a QR code, even if they do not have an Apple Music subscription.

FaceTime with Continuity Camera

FaceTime with Continuity Camera now includes Live Captions for English in the U.S. and Canada, making it more accessible than ever. Users can read what others are saying on a FaceTime call, all from the biggest screen in the home.

Home Entry and Energy Management

Guest Access and Hands-Free Unlock

The Home app introduces guest access, allowing users to grant guests control of locks, garage doors, and security systems. Hands-free unlock with home keys enables users to instantly open supported entry locks as soon as they are six feet away from their door.

Energy Usage Tracking

The Home app also makes it easier for users to access and understand their home electricity use. In partnership with utilities like Pacific Gas & Electric Company, eligible users can view their electricity usage in the Home app’s Energy category.

Pricing and Availability

tvOS 18, along with iOS 18 and HomePod software version 18, is available as a developer beta today and will be available as a public beta next month. The new software features will be available as free updates beginning this fall. For more information, visit the official Apple website.

For those interested in further enhancing their home experience, Apple offers a range of other products and services. From smart home automation with Siri to immersive audio experiences with AirPlay and Spatial Audio, Apple continues to innovate and provide solutions that make everyday life more convenient and enjoyable.



