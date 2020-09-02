Apple TV+ Long Way Up Ewan McGregor series trailer released



Those of you looking forward to the Apple TV+ series Long Way Up starring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, are sure to enjoy this quick teaser trailer released by Apple as they travel through South and Central America.

The new series will follow Ewan and Charley as they journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and up through Colombia, Central America and Mexico. Also joining them are their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, following them in their electric Rivians.

The first three episodes of “Long Way Up” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18th 2020, and new episodes will roll out weekly thereafter.

“Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.”

Source : Apple

