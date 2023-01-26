New Apple TV kids animated series for 2023 announced

Apple has this week introduced new Apple TV kids series for 2023 in the form of Eva the Owlet and Frog and Toad, as well as announcing more details about the live action/CGI blended series Jane. Jane is a new 10 episode series for children and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall and will be available to watch worldwide from Friday, April 14 2023. Together with second seasons of Pinecone & Pony and Pretzel and the Puppies. Eva the Owlet is a new animated series based on the bestselling Scholastic book series “Owl Diaries” by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott.

Based on the book “The Princess and the Pony” by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton and hailing from DreamWorks Animation, season two of “Pinecone & Pony” is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young warrior-in-training, Pinecone, and her best friend Pony, whose adventures together teach them how to be brave in the face of adversity, to speak truth to power and what it truly means to be a hero. “

“Meet Pretzel, the world’s longest dachshund and a playful, supportive dad to five frisky puppies. Together with his wife, Greta, they encourage their pups to get their paws up to solve problems and “make their bark” on the world.”

““Eva the Owlet” stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!”

