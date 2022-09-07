Apple store down ahead of iPhone 14 launch

The Apple Store is now offline ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 14 and also the new Apple Watch models, which will be announced later today.

Apple will be announcing four new iPhones and two new models of the Apple Watch at today’s press event, the event takes place at 6 PM UK time.

The first two models will be the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, these will come with an updated version of the Apple A15 Bionic processor and will have a notch on the front. There will be a 6.1-inch model and a 6.7-inch model.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display and the handsets will not have a notch on the front, instead, there will be a pill-shaped camera hole. These two handsets will be powered by the new Apple A16 Bionic processor.

Apple will also launch two new Apple Watches today, the Apple Watch Series 8 which will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The design of the new Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be similar to the series 7.

The Apple Watch Pro is expected to be a 49mm watch and the device is designed to be a rugged smartwatch that can be used for extreme sports. We will have full details on the new iPhones and Apple Watches later today anfd the iPhone 14 launch event.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals