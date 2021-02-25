Apple Silicon powered iMacs rumored to come in different colors

We have been hearing rumors about the new Apple Silicon powered iMacs for some time these new Macs are expected some time in the first half of this year.

The new iMacs will use an Apple Silicon processor, it could be the Apple M1 that debuted last year in the new MacBooks or it could be a new more powerful processor.

The updated iMacs are expected to come with a new design, this should include an almost bezel free display. According to a recent report by Jon Prosser, Apple will launch their new iMac in a range of colors, these will include Silver, Space Gray, Green, Sky Blue and Rose Gold.

Apple is apparently taking some of its design inspiration for the original iMac which was made available in a range of bright colors, we are not sure as yet how accurate this report is.

He also revealed some details about a new Mac Pro Mini, this is a device we heard about previously, which will apparently have the computer on the bottom with a large heatsink on the top.

As yet we do not have any details on when Apple will launch these new Macs, there were rumors of some time in March, although it is not clear as yet on whether a March event will take place.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors

