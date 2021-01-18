Apple’s iMac is getting a major redesign and Apple Silicon

Apple is working on a range of new Macs that will be powered b y Apple Silicon and now we have some information on their new iMac.

Apple has had the same design for its iMac for a number of years and now it looks like the 2021 iMac is getting a major redesign, they have been using the same design since 2012.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has revealed that the new iMac will feature much slimmer black borders on the display and also do away with the metal chin part at the bottom of the display.

The new iMacs will feature a flat back rather than a curved back like the current models and they will be powered by Apple Silicon processors. Apple is expected to announced a new Apple Silicon processor and this is what is rumored to power the devices.

There will be two models in the range that will replace the current 21.5 inch and 27 inch models, it is not clear as yet on whether the new models will be exactly the same size.

We are also expecting to see a range of other new Macs from Apple this year, this will include the new MacBook Pro range we heard about earlier and more devices.

Source Bloomberg

