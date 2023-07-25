Apple releases watchOS 9.6

Apple has released watchOS 9.6 for the Apple Watch, the update was released along with iOS 16.6 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.6 for the iPad, tvOS 16.6 for the Apple TV, and macOS Ventuyra 13.5 for the Mac.

The new watchOS 9.6 software update does not include any major new features for the Apple Watch, this update focuses on a range of performance improvements, bug fixes, and also security updates.

The new watchOS 9.6 software update is now available to download for the Apple Watch. The update can be installed from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50% before installing the update.

Apple is working on the next major release of its Apple Watch software, watchOS 10 which is being beta tested at the moment, this update will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch.

watchOS 10 will include some major design changes for the Apple Watch, including the new mart Stack. This innovative feature provides a new method of displaying Widgets on the Apple Watch screen, allowing users to customize the Smart Stack with their preferred widgets. You can now include up to eight widgets in the Smart Stack on your Apple Watch.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals