Apple released watchOS 10 Public Beta

As well as the new public betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Apple also released watchOS 10 Public Beta to public beta testers, and the software brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch.

Among the notable additions in watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch is the introduction of a Smart Stack. This innovative feature provides a new method of displaying Widgets on the Apple Watch screen, allowing users to customize the Smart Stack with their preferred widgets. You can now include up to eight widgets in the Smart Stack on your Apple Watch.

Furthermore, watchOS 10 brings updates to the Control Center on the Apple Watch, enhancing its functionality. Additionally, Fitness Tracking receives new features, including the ability to monitor your FTP (Functional Threshold Power) during workouts.

The new watchOS 10 Public Beta is now available to try out, you will need to be a member of Apple’s Public Beta testing program to try the software out, you can find out more details about this at the link below.

We are expecting the final version of watchOS 10 to be released in September along with a new Apple Watch, we are also expecting the new iPhone 15 top be released at the same time, plus Apple will also release iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 in September as well.

