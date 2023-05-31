Apple releases watchOS 9.5.1

Apple has released watchOS 9.5.1 for the Apple Watch, the update comes just under two weeks after the release of the watchOS 9.5 software update, this new update mainly appears to be a bug fix update.

This new update for the Apple watch comes with a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes, it does not appear to include any new feature, there was nothing listed in the release notes.

The previous watchOS 9.5 software update only included some minor new features, you can see the release notes for that update below.

watchOS 9.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes, including a new Pride Celebration watch face to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The watchOS 9.5.1 software update is now available to download. It can be installed from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent.

Apple recently released its first beta of watchOS 15.6, we are expecting the second beta of this software to be released this week. Apple is holding its Worldwide Developer Conference next week and we are going to find out the first details about the new watchOS 10 software.

