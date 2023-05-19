watchOS 9.5 lands on the Apple Watch

Apple has released watchOS 9.5 for the Apple Watch, the update was released along with iPadOS 16.5 for the iPad, macOS Ventura 13.4 for the Mac and iOS 16.5 for the iPhone.

This new Apple Watch update appears to come with some bug fixes and performance improvements, it does not appear to include many new features. The update does include the new Pride Celebration watch face for the new Apple Watch Pride Edition that was announced last week.

Here are the official release notes from Apple:

watchOS 9.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes, including a new Pride Celebration watch face to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new watchOS 9.5 software update is now available to download, you can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. To install the update, place your Apple watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent, then open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and go to General > Software update.

Apple will be unveiling their new watchOS 10 software update at their Worldwide Developer Conference next month, this update is expected to bring a major redesign to the Apple Watch UI and more.

Image Credit: Shawn Rain



