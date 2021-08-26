Apple releases watchOS 8 public beta 7

As well as the new beta of iOS 15, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8 public beta 7.

The release of the new watchOS 8 public beta 7 comes one week after the previous beta and the software brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch.

Apple’s watchOS 8 software brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes some new features for Apple Wallet and smart locks.

In watchOS 8 you will be able to use your Apple Watch to unlock a range of smart locks at your home or office. There are also some other new features coming to the Wallet app in iOS 15.

The software also comes some updates for a range of existing apps, this includes the Music App and Weather app. You will be able to use your Apple Watch to share Music with your friends through messages and more.

The new Apple Watch should launch at the same time as the iPhone 13, this is rumored to go on sale on Friday the 17th of September. We can expect Apple to release the watchOS 8 software update around the same time. Apple will also be releasing a new Apple Watch at the same time, the Apple Watch Series 7.

Source Apple

