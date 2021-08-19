Apple releases watchOS 8 Public Beta 6

Apple recently released watchOS 8 beta 6 to developers and now they have also released watchOS 8 Public Beta 6 to public beta testers.

As with the new developer beta, the new public beta lands just a week after the previous beta, all of the ones before that has been released every two weeks.

The new watchOS 8 software brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes updates for the Weather app, Music app and more and you will also be able to share your Music from Apple Music through Messages to your friends using the Apple Watch. Also you will be able to share photos difect from your Apple Watch.

There is also support for the new iOS 15 Wallet features on the Apple Watch, you will be able to use your device to unlock your home or office using smart keys with supported smart locks. There are a range of other new features coming as well.

Apple ware expected to release watchOS 8 in September along with the new Apple Watch Series 7, they will also be releasing the new iPhone 13 handsets and iOS 15 at the same time. As soon as we get some details on an exact release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

