Apple releases watchOS 8 beta 8

As well as releasing new beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8 beta 8. The update comes a week after the previous beta.

The new watchOS 8 beta 8 has been released to developers and also to members of Apple’s public beta testing program. This should be close to the final versions of watchOS which is expected this month.

Apple’s watchOS 8 software brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes updates for existing apps like the Weather and Music apps, You will be able to share Music with your friends through messages on the Apple Watch.

There is also a new feature coming to Wallet on iOS and the Apple Watch, the ability to use the Wallet app on both device to unlock smart locks. You can use your Apple Watch to unlock smart locks at your home or office.

Apple are expected to release their watchOS 8 software along with the Apple Watch Series 7 later this month, this should happen at the same time as the new iPhone 13. Rumors have suggested a possible release date for the new iPhone 13 line up of the 17th of September. As soon as we get some details on the release date of the new iPhone and Apple Watch, we will let you know.

