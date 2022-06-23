Apple releases watchOS 9 beta 2

As well as the second betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple has also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 9 beta 2.

The watchOS 9 beta 2 software update comes two weeks after the release of the first beta, this new beta is available to developers like the previous version.

The new beta of watchOS 9 is not available for public beta testers as yet, this will happen sometime in July along with the public betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Apple’s iOS 9 will bring a range of new features to the Apple Watch, will include updates for Fitness+ and Apple’s Workout app, plus some updates for Running, Swimming, and more with a range of new options.

There will also be some new features for the Sleep Tracking on the Apple Watch, it will now come with sleep stages like Deep Sleep and more.

You can find out more details about the watchOS 9 beta 2 over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, the software is now available for developers to try out.

We are expecting the final version of watchOS 9 to be released in September along with a new Apple Watch, we are also expecting a new iPhone and iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to be released at the same time.

Source Apple Developers

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa

