Apple’s watchOS 9 brings new features to the Apple Watch

Apple unveiled a range of software updates at their Worldwide Developer Conference yesterday, this included the new watchOS 9 for the Apple Watch.

We also go to see iOS 16 for the iPhone, macOS Ventura, an updated Apple CarPlay, and more. Let’s have a look at what is coming to the Apple Watch with the new watchOS update.

The new watchOS 9 software update will bring a wide range of new watch faces to the Apple Watch, it will also come with a range of updates for the Workout App.

There will be improvements to tracking for running and swimming and also more features for the Apple Fitness+ subscription service.

Apple is also updating its Sleep tracking on the Apple Watch with more features and it will also include AFib History in the ECG app and more.

The Apple Watch experience starts with watch faces, which give users the opportunity to express personal style while connecting them to relevant information at a glance through complications. watchOS 9 introduces four new faces: Lunar, which depicts the relationship between the Gregorian calendar and lunar calendar, used in many cultures such as Chinese, Islamic, and Hebrew; Playtime, a dynamic piece of art that’s unique to Apple Watch and created in collaboration with artist Joi Fulton; Metropolitan, a classic, type-driven watch face where the style changes as the Digital Crown is rotated; and Astronomy, an original face that has been completely remastered and features a new star map and current cloud data.

You can find out more details about the new watchOS 9 software over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals