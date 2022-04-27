Apple releases watchOS 8.6 beta 3

As well as the new betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.6 beta 3.

The new watchOS 8.6 beta 3 lands a week after the second beta and it has so far only been made available to developers. We are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of the software sometime this week.

The third beta of Apple’s watchOS 8.6 software appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements. As yet we do not have many details on what new features are included in this release. We are hoping to have some more information on the changes coming to the Apple Watch later on.

Apple is expected to release its new range of software updates sometime next month, this will include the new iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, iOS 15.5, and macOS Monterey 12.4.

We are expecting all of these software updates to be released before Apple’s 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place between the 6th and 10 of June. Apple will be unveiling its new software at WWDC 2022, this will include the new iOS 16 and watchOS 9, and more.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the watchOS 8.6, iOS 15.5, iPad 15.5 and other software updates will land, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals