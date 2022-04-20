watchOS 8.6 beta 2 released to developers

As well as the new betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.6 beta 2.

The new watchOS 8.6 beta 2 is now available for developers to try out, it is also expected to be made available to members of Apple’s Public Beta testing program soon.

This new beta of Apple’s watchOS 8.6 comes around two weeks after the first beta of the software was released.

This update appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple Watch, it does not appear to come with any major new features as yet.

As yet we do not have any details on when Apple will release this new software update for the Apple Watch, as this is only the second beta in the series, it will be a little while before the final version lands.

Apple is holding its Worldwide Developer Conference in early June where it will unveil iOS 16 and watchOS 9 and more. We are expecting the watchOS 8.6 software update to be released before then, so we should see it landing sometime in May.

The new watchOS 8.6 beta 2 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals