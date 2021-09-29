Apple releases watchOS 8.1 beta 2 and tvOS 15.1 beta 2

As well as the new betas of iOS 15 and and iPadOS 15, Apple also released watchOS 8.1 beta 2 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 15.1 beta 2 for the Apple TV.

The second beta of Apple’s watchOS 8.1 is now available for developers to test out, we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of the software as well.

The watchOS 8.1 software mainly appears ton have a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, there do not appear to be any major new features in the software.

The new tvOS 15.1 beta 2 is also available for developers we are also expecting Apple to make the public beta of this software available soon as well.

This new beta mainly includes some bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple TV, it also adds in support for the new SharePlay feature that is coming with iOS 15.1

SharePlay was supposed to be one of the major new features with iOS 15 although Apple has delayed the launch of this feature and it will now come with iOS 15.1

SharePlay is designed to let you watch TV Shows and Movies with your friends over FaceTime, what everyone is watching is synchronized in all locations. It can also be used to listen to music etc. We are expecting these software updates to land next month.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals