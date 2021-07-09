Apple releases watchOS 7.6 beta 5

As well as the new macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 5 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 5 and iOS 15 beta 5, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 7.6 beta 5.

The watchOS 7.6 beta 5 software has been released to developers it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers some time soon.

The new beta of Apple’s watchOS 7.6 comes a week after the previous one, there do not appear to be any major new features in this release. The update mainly includes some performance improvements and some bug fixes for the Apple Watch.

This is expected to be one of the final versions of Apple’s watchOS 7 software as they are currently working on watchOS 8. The watchOS 8 software is in beta at the moment and we are expecting this to be release some time in September with the new Apple Watch Series 7.

As yet we do not have a specific launch date for the new watchOS 7.6 software update, we are expecting it to be released some time later this month along with the iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 updates. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals