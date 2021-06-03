Apple releases watchOS 7.6 beta 2 to developers

As well as the new betas of Apple’s iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, Apple has also release a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 7.6 beta 2.

The second beta of watchOS 7.6 has been released to developers and it appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

There do not appear to be any major new features in this new beta of Apple’s watchOS 7.6, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers soon. We are expecting the final version of watchOS 7.6 to be released some time next month.

Apple are holding their Worldwide Developer Conference next week and they will be unveiling a new version of their watchOS at the event, we will also get to see a new version of macOS, iOS, iPadOS and more at the event.

Source MacRumors

