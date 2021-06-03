Apple releases iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 2

Apple has released a new beta for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 14.7 beta 2 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 2. The software has been released to developers and it is also expected to be made available to Public Beta Testers.

This new beta lands two weeks after the first beta of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, it does not appear to have any new features, except a new feature for the Apple HomePod.

There is a new timer feature that will let you set timers on your HomePod using the HomePod app on the iPhone and iPad.

The update appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, we should have some more details on these later on.

As this is only the second beta in the series we are not expecting the final version of the software to be released for some time. Apple has so far released these new betas every two weeks, so it will be a while before the final version of the software lands, probably some time in July.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

