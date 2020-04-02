Apple releases watchOS 6.2.5 beta 1

Apple recently released iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 and macOS 10.15.5 beta 1 and now they have also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 6.2.5 beta 1.

The new watchOS 6.2.5 beta 1 has been released to developers and it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers in the near future.

There are no details as yet on what is included in the new watchOS 6.2.5 software, it will include a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple are expected to release the new watchOS 6.2.5 software update along with the new iOS 13.4.5 update. As this is the first beta in the series it will be a while before the updates land, they could happen this month or early next month, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

