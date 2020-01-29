Apple releases watchOS 6.1.2

We have already heard about the new iOS 13.1 update and the macOS 10.5.3 update and now Apple has also released another update, watchOS 6.1.2.

The watchOS 6.1.2 software update mainly comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements although it looks like it may also include some security updates.

The latest version of Apple’s watchOS software is now available for the apple Watch and you can install it from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

If you notice anything else new in the latest version of apple’s watchOS software, leave a comment below and let us know.

Source MacRumors

