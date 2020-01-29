Apple releases macOS 10.5.3 software update

As well as the iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 update Apple also released another update, macOS 10.5.3 for the Mac.

The new macOS 10.5.3 is now available to download for supported Macs and it comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here is what is included in the update:

The ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.3 update improves the stability, reliability and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

This update:

Optimizes gamma handling of low gray levels on Pro Display XDR for SDR workflows when using macOS

Improves multi-stream video editing performance for HEVC and H.264 encoded 4K video on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

The latest version of Apple’s macOS is now available and you can download it by going to System Preferences from the Apple Menu on you mac and then clicking Software Update.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals