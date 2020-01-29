Apple releases iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1

Apple has released iOS 13.3.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.3.1 for the iPad, the updates are now available to download as an over the air update.

You can install the new iOS and iPad OS updates on your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

The new iOS 13.3.1 comes with a number of bug fixes and performance improvements and it also fixes an issue that was previously discovered relating to location tracking on the iPhone 11 range of handsets.

Here is what is included in the update:

Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on ‌iPhone 11‌ or iPhone 11 Pro

Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles

Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

