Apple releases watchOS 10.4 for the Apple Watch

Apple has released watchOS 10.4 for the Apple Watch, this follows on from the recent release of the new macOS Sonoma 14.4 update for the Mac, iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 for the iPhone and iPad, and now the Apple Watch update.

In the new watchOS 10.4 software update there are several changes including the “Tap to Show Full Notification” setting. This improvement allows users to double-tap a notification to expand it fully. This functionality enhances the user experience by making it easier to view more content from a notification without the need to scroll or interact further. It streamlines the process of engaging with notifications, making them more accessible and user-friendly.

In an effort to balance convenience with security, watchOS 10.4 modifies how Apple Pay is used in conjunction with AssistiveTouch. To ensure transactions remain secure, the update requires users to enter a passcode when confirming an Apple Pay transaction if AssistiveTouch is enabled. This measure is introduced to prevent unauthorized transactions and enhance security. Notably, this change means that double-clicking the side button—a common method for confirming Apple Pay transactions—will not be supported when AssistiveTouch is active. This adjustment underscores Apple’s ongoing commitment to user security, especially in the context of financial transactions.

The update also includes various bug fixes which are listed below:

False Touches on the Display : Some users reported experiencing false touches on their Apple Watch display. watchOS 10.4 resolves this issue, improving the touch sensitivity and accuracy of the display. This fix is crucial for ensuring that interactions with the watch are intentional and reflective of the user’s input, thereby enhancing the overall usability of the device.

Contacts Syncing Issue: Another significant fix in this update concerns the syncing of contacts to the Apple Watch. Prior to the update, some users encountered difficulties with contacts not syncing correctly from their paired iPhone to their Apple Watch. watchOS 10.4 addresses and resolves this issue, ensuring that users have seamless access to their contacts on their watch, which is vital for communication features and personalization.

Here are the official release notes from Apple:

watchOS 10.4 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Tap to Show Full Notification setting now allows you to double tap to expand the notification

Using Apple Pay with Confirm with AssistiveTouch will require a passcode for additional security and will not support double clicking the side button

Resolves an issue that causes some users to experience false touches on the display

Fixes an issue that prevents contacts from syncing to Apple Watch for some users

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new watchOS 10.4 software update is now available to download, you can install the update on your device from the Apple Watch App on your iPhone. You will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and ensure that it is charged to at least 50% to install the update.

