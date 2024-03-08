Apple’s new macOS Sonoma 14.4 update now available

We recently got the new iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 software updates for the iPhone and iPad and now Apple has also released their macOS Sonoma 14.4 software update for the Mac. This update brings some new features to the Mac, plus a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

One of the more visually engaging features of this update is the introduction of a range of new emoji. Users can now express themselves with a wider variety of emoji, including new additions such as a mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji. These additions not only enrich the expressive range available to users but also cater to a broader spectrum of emotions and objects that people might want to communicate in their digital conversations.

The update revolutionizes how users interact with podcast episodes. Users can now read episode texts in full, search for words or phrases within them, click to play from a specific point, and use these features alongside accessibility tools like Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver. This improvement significantly enhances the usability and accessibility of podcasts on the Mac, making content more discoverable and enjoyable for all users.

Another noteworthy feature is the enhancement of Messages for Business. Users can now receive opted-in updates from trusted businesses, such as order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts, and other transactions. This feature streamlines communication between businesses and customers, ensuring that important updates are easily accessible within a familiar messaging interface.

The update also brings an aesthetic and functional enhancement to Safari’s Favorites Bar. Users now have the option to display only icons for websites, offering a cleaner and more streamlined look that maximizes screen real estate. This change allows for quicker access to frequently visited websites and a more organized browsing experience.

Here are the official release notes from Apple:

macOS Sonoma 14.4 introduces new emoji as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Emoji

– New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available in emoji keyboard

– 18 people and body emoji support facing the opposite direction

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Podcasts Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, clicked to play from a specific point and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver

– Business Updates in Messages for Business let you get updates that you’ve opted into, like order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions from trusted businesses

– Safari Favorites Bar adds an option to show only icons for websites

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Sonoma 14.4 software update is now available to download, you can install the update from the settings menu on your Mac, if you notice any other changes or new features, please leave a comment below and let us know.

