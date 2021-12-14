Apple releases tvOS 15.2

Lots of new updates from Apple this week, they have now released tvOS 15.2, we previously heard about watchOS 8.3, iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, and macOS Monterey 12.1

The new tvOS 15.2 software update has been released for the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K, and it brings some bug fixes, performance improvements and also some new features.

Here are the release notes for this update:

tvOS 15.2 introduces a new Memories experience for Photos, includes a new Store tab in the Apple TV app, brings support for the Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier designed to access music using Siri, supports additional Siri languages, and adds beautiful new screen savers. This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

Photos Memories

A new way to view your Memories on the big screen with a new interactive interface, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages.

Apple Music subscribers will hear songs that combine expert recommendations with your music tastes, and what’s in your photos and videos.

Apple TV app

The Store tab is a new all-in-one destination to browse, buy, and rent the world’s best movies and TV shows.

Apple Music Voice Plan

The Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri.

Siri

Now includes language support for Dutch and French in Belgium, Russian in Russia, and French, German, and Italian in Switzerland.

Let Siri help you find shows, music, and more. To enable Siri, go to Settings > General > Siri. Then press the Siri button on your remote to see some examples of what you can ask.

Screen savers

Enjoy stunning views of Iceland and Scotland.

Location details can be found by pressing the clickpad or tapping the Touch surface on your Siri Remote. To see the next location, swipe on the clickpad or Touch surface.

New Aerials can be downloaded more often. Go to Settings > General > Screen Saver to choose your settings.

The new tvOS 15.2 software update is now available to download for the Apple TV, it can be downloaded from the settings menu.

Source ithinkdiff

