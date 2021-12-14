Apple releases watchOS 8.3

As well as the new iOS 15.2 software update for the iPhone, Apple also released a new update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.3.

The watchOS 8.3 software update comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements, it also comes with some minor new features.

Included in this software update is support for the Apple Music Voice Plan, the new App Privacy Report feature, and some bug fixes, more details are below.

Here are the release notes:

watchOS 8. includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Apple Music Voice Plan gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Sir

Support for App Privacy Report to record data and sensor access

Fixes and issues where notifications may interrupt Mindfulness sessions unexpectedly for some users

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/HT201222

This update also brings the AssistiveTouch feature to more versions of the like theApple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5.

You can install the new watchOS 8.3 software update on your Apple Watch from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Apple has also released a number of other software updates as the same time, for the iPad, Mac, Apple TV, iPhone, and more.

Source Apple

