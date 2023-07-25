Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.5

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.5 for the Mac, the software was released along with iOS 16.6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.6 for the iPad, the update comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Mac.

The macOS Ventura 13.5 software update does not appear to include any new features for the Mac, along with the performance improvements and bug fixes it comes with some security updates as well.

You can download the new macOS Ventura software update from your Mac on the Apple menu on your Mac by going to System Settings > General > Software update > Download and Install.

Apple is now working on its next major version of its Mac software, macOS 14 Sonoma, this software is in beta at the moment and it will bring a wide range of new features to Apple’s Mac lineup.

We are expecting the macOS 14 Sonoma software update later this year, we are not sure as yet if it will be released at the same time as iOS 17 which is expected in September, or slightly later. What is more likely is that Apple will release macOS 14 Sonoma along with its new Macs and this could happen in either October or November. As soon as we get some details on when the next major release of macOS is happening, we will let you know.

Source Apple



