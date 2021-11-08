Apple releases macOS Monterey bug fix software update

Apple has released a software update for macOS Monterey which fixes some bugs in the software, the bug is related to an issue with some Apple Macs with Apple T2 chips.

Some owners of some Macs were having an issue where the macOS Monterey software update had bricked their device.

This has now been fixed in the latest software update for Apple macOS Monterey, you can see a statement from Apple below.

We have identified and fixed an issue with the firmware on the Apple T2 security chip that prevented a very small number of users from booting up their Mac after updating macOS. The updated firmware is now included with the existing macOS updates. Any users impacted by this issue can contact Apple Support for assistance.

Here is a list of devices that have the T2 chip and may have been affected:

Mac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020)

iMac Pro

Mac Pro (2019)

Mac Pro (Rack, 2019)

Mac mini (2018)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

Source Renee Ritchie, 9 to 5 Mac

